Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will stay sticky with morning lows in the lower 70s once again. We’ll see higher rain chances over the next few days and widespread rainfall will be possible today and Tuesday afternoons with more showers/storms expected Wednesday. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to low 80s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front is expected to move through the region Wednesday night cutting off the rain chances and drops humidity. By the time the rain ends we could pick up between 1-2″ with some locations seeing higher amounts. WPC has a Slight to Marginal Risk for Flash Flooding in the CSRA today and Tuesday. Below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 80s with overnight temperatures in the mid 50s heading into the weekend!

In the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose. Both systems are expected to stay away from the US and won’t have any impacts here in the CSRA. There is also another area of development just behind T.S. Rose and has a 40% chance at development over the next 5 days.

If this storm were to be named it would be Sam and there would only be 3 names left in the standard 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season List. With just over 2 months left in the Atlantic season it’s looking more and more likely that we could make it to Wanda or move on to a supplementary list. Keep it here for the latest updates.

