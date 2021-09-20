Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Wyoming Officials: Body found in Wyoming search believed to be Gabrielle Petito
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Corporal Gregory Campbell
Richmond County deputy passes away from COVID-19
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools offering new quarantine options
Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium

Latest News

Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU
Two men found the car in Byram, Mississippi, with a “free car” sign on it with the key inside....
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, find body in trunk
The FBI is searching the Laundrie home in North Port, Fla., on Monday.
FBI searches Brian Laundrie's home