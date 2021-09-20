Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wave of thefts from unlocked cars continues in Columbia County , authorities report.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that deputies are looking for information about three men suspected of entering cars in the Crawford Creek area. Authorities released surveillance photos of the men.

HOW TO HELP If you have any information about the car burglaries, deputies want you to call 706-541-2800.

The announcement came a couple of days after similar thefts were reported in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood near Grovetown and two weeks after a spree in Evans.

The thieves have been entering unlocked cars in residential neighborhoods.

The Canterbury Farms incidents happened around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to deputies. Thieves took money, wallets and a gun.

A surveillance image shows thieves entering unlocked vehicles in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood of Columbia County. (WRDW)

They took items similar to what a group of four thieves took on Sept. 5 in a similar spree in the Evans area.

On that morning, they entered eight unlocked vehicles between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to deputies.

Victims reported that it happened in neighborhoods off Hardy McManus Road, including Stratford.

Cash, credit cards, phones, wallets and a gun were among the items taken from the vehicles, according to victims. Other vehicles were ransacked without anything being taken.

Deputies released photos of two of the Evans suspects but said other video footage showed a total of four.

These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two, according to Columbia County deputies. (WRDW)

After that spree, we spoke to a couple whose car was stolen.

They never thought something like this would happen.

“We thought this was just a great area for kids and safety,” said Nicole Carrillo.

“I mean ... a cul-de-sac. Nobody comes in a cul-de-sac,” said John Carrillo.

The Carillos say they watched their neighbor’s security video of the group of four just walking up and down the street, taking their time checking each car. And the hardest part for them to watch was the suspects driving away in their bright red Escalade.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Nicole Carrillo said.

Deputies say each of the cars were unlocked and although it may seem like common sense to lock your cars, this is normally how thefts like these take place.

“We have preached and preached about securing vehicles and not leaving valuables and keys inside,” Maj. Steve Morris said.

