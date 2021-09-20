Authorities raising awareness of child passenger safety this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Sunday marked the beginning of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, a yearly observance emphasize the importance of properly securing children in a car seat or seat belt.

According to Georgia State Law, all children under the age of eight are required to be properly restrained in an appropriate child passenger safety seat or booster seat. There are a few exemptions.

The Children’s Hospital of Georgia reports many people are not using their car seats properly and this costs lives.

Every year, thousands of children die or suffer injuries due to the improper use of car seats and restraints, according to the hospital’s website.

Throughout this week, officials are encouraging motorists with younger passengers to read up how to properly secure children during car rides.

Locally, Safe Kids Greater Augusta continues to hold programs on child seat safety inspections.

They host car seat inspection stations on the second Wednesday of the month at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Call (706)721-7606 to schedule an appointment.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and Georgia Department of Public Health will also conduct virtual seat checks throughout this week. Registrations can be made on their website.

