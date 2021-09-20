ArtsCity Festival wraps up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday marked the last day of the ArtsCity Festival, featuring local artists and vendors.

After missing out last year, many vendors were glad to be back out there this past weekend.

At ArtsCity, those making the food are making up for lost time.

“Really really happy you know, to serve everybody in town,” said Lupe Rivera, who cooked at the Latin America stand.

With crowds like this again, it might feel like they’re serving the whole town.

“Nonstop working over here!” said Melchor Fabillar, who cooked at the Philippines stand.

Nonstop working to keep up with the demand from people who want a taste of that international flavor.

Anthony Krepps has been waiting two years for this. He’s been coming to Arts in the Heart for fifteen years, and last year he missed it.

“To not have it in a year, it’s kind of disheartening, but we understood, for the safety of everybody,” said Krepps.

A year later, with COVID still out there, safety is still on the minds of organizers.

This year’s event is smaller, but they still brought out ten international food vendors and about eighty artists.

“It was so great to finally get the work out in front of people and actually see people,” said Kym Day, an artist from Greenville.

She is thrilled to show off her work in-person again. Last year, with most festivals cancelled, her business took a hit.

“Interacting with the viewer in person is what creates the connections that lead to sales,” said Day. “Doing these in-person events is absolutely essential to my business.”

For her and so many others, it feels so good to be back.

Organizers say official attendance estimates could be available this week, possibly as soon as Monday.

