AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

(AP) - Clemson and Ohio State have slipped to the back of the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll and Penn State has jumped four spots to No. 6.

Defending national champion Alabama remained an overwhelming No. 1 after holding on to win at Florida. The Tide received 59 of 62 first-place votes. No. 2 Georgia had no problem with South Carolina and received the other three first-place votes. No. 3 Oregon moved up a spot and No. 4 Oklahoma slipped one. Iowa rounded out the top five. No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Ohio State both won Saturday but neither looked typically dominant.

