Advertisement

Alcohol banned at beach to discourage Georgia-Florida party

FILE - Georgia fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against...
FILE - Georgia fans cheer during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - Officials are banning alcohol at a Georgia beach for the weekend of the Georgia-Florida football game, hoping to discourage big crowds amid a high rate of coronavirus infections.

News outlets report commissioners in Glynn County voted 6-to-1 to prohibit possession or consumption of booze on the beach at St. Simons Island on Oct. 29 and 30.

The island has become a hotspot for Georgia Bulldog fans on their way to the big game in Jacksonville, Florida, each fall, with residents derisively referring to the surfside crowds as “frat beach.”

Commissioner Cap Fendig says he hopes the alcohol ban will reduce the need for police and other public safety personnel at the beach, and therefore limit their potential exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
COVID claims third local law enforcement officer in a week
These men are being sought in connection with thefts from vehicles in the Crawford Creek...
Car burglars continue crime spree in Columbia County neighborhoods
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Kenneth Robertson
Man charged with flashing gun at Aiken hospital worker
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say

Latest News

News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for September 21
A look down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: Lisa Gresci)
Turn down the volume: North Myrtle Beach passes first reading to limit ‘vulgar’ music
Jesus Elizondo
Man accused of physically assaulting children in Saluda County
Organizers for the IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta triathlon announced it will not take place in 2020 and...
Local businesses gear up for upcoming Ironman competition
Ironman
Businesses gear up for Ironman this weekend