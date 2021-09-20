Advertisement

Aiken County Public Schools offering new quarantine option for students

(WRDW)
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District is offering a new option for quarantined students to return to the classroom effective Monday, September 20, 2021.

The district posted on their website that Aiken County Public Schools will allow students who have had no symptoms during their quarantine period to return to school on Day 8 of quarantine with a documented negative PCR or antigen test having been collected no sooner than Day 5 of quarantine.

Students returning early from quarantine are required to correctly and consistently wear a mask through Day 14 and continue daily symptom monitoring. Students exempted from quarantine because they are fully vaccinated or previously infected must also wear a mask through Day 14.

Parents of students currently quarantined who wish them to return to school at an earlier date should contact their school directly to establish a return date. Students may return to the classroom and full athletic participation as long as they are masked through Day 14. The following three quarantine options are now available to both students and staff:

Option 1. Return on Day 8 after completing 7 days of quarantine with no symptoms and documentation of a negative PCR or antigen test collected no sooner than Day 5.

Option 2. Return on Day 11 after completing 10 days of quarantine with no symptoms and no testing required.

Option 3. Return on Day 15 after completing the standard 14-day quarantine with no symptoms.

