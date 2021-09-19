Fallen Korean War soldier laid to rest after 70 years

BOSTON (WCVB) - A Massachusetts soldier reported missing in action more than 70 years ago during the Korean War has finally been laid to rest.

A flag draped casket carrying the remains of Army 1st Lt. Thomas J. Redgate arrived Friday at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. It was a homecoming for the Brighton native and Boston College alum, who was reported missing in action Dec. 11, 1950, during the Korean War.

“He was killed at the Chosin Reservoir, a very brutal battle,” said Larry Drum with the Patriot Guard Riders. “And we are finally bringing him home to rest after 70 years.”

Redgate was just 24 years old when he was killed. His remains were unable to be recovered until they were turned over by North Korea in 2018. He was officially identified using anthropological and DNA analysis in April 2020.

“Every veteran’s important, but it’s important that we take care of those that couldn’t make it home,” Drum said.

Redgate was honored with a proper procession with many waiting outside the church to pay their respects. Fellow veterans say this is the service the fallen soldier deserves, especially so many years later.

“We don’t leave anybody behind. We don’t forget about them. We bring them home,” said Rev. Paul McNellis, an Army veteran.

Gov. Charlie Baker also ordered flags on state buildings to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Redgate.

Redgate was laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne following the funeral.

Redgate’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

