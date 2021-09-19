Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight low temperatures stayed near 70 this morning with widespread areas of dense fog. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon with temperatures returning to the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. If you’re planning to head out to the Augusta City Arts Festival pack a rain jacket or umbrella just to be safe but no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

The first half of this upcoming week looks to be wetter than the weekend. More widespread rainfall will be possible Monday afternoon with more showers/storms expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to low 80s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front moves through later next week and finally cuts off rain chances and drops humidity again. The front should move through late Wednesday. Below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday next week with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 80s with overnight temperatures in the mid 50s heading into the weekend! Keep it here for the latest updates.

