Augusta, North Augusta volunteers compete in first Trash Bash at the Border

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayors on opposite sides of the Savannah River challenged each other: which city can turn out the most volunteers in the first “Trash Bash at the Border” challenge?

North Augusta’s Briton Williams and Augusta’s Hardie Davis wanted to see which city could clean up the most trash, while raising awareness about litter and illegal dumping near the river.

The mayor of the city with fewer volunteers has to present a trophy to the winner at a city council meeting.

North Augusta Middle School student Tebow Clark volunteered to look for trash, but he didn’t think he would find this much.

“Pretty surprising,” said Clark. “Especially like the amount of it, in such a beautiful area.”

Clark is one of dozens who picked up trash on the North Augusta side, including the city’s mayor.

“There’s really no excuse in this day in age for people to litter,” said North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams.

Williams wanted to help, even if it means going into the woods.

He thinks it’s a great cause for both cities, and he’s happy to see this many people out here with him.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Williams. “I’m very pleased with the number of people who are out.”

Organizers say 93 people volunteered on the North Augusta side, but is that enough to win?

On the Augusta side, Lexy Ortiz brought her nephew. She moved to the area three months ago, and feels it’s important to do things like this.

“One of the reasons that we moved to a smaller town is that way, the things that we did mattered more,” said Ortiz.

Augusta had more than 100 volunteers, that means the Mayor’s Cup is going to the Garden City.

Win or lose, Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is happy to see both communities benefit.

“The river does not divide us, it joins us, we’re connected, we love working together, serving together, making our cities what they are,” said Davis.

Both mayors agree, they would love to see this happen again.

Organizers on both sides of the river are sending the trash to the landfill.

They expect to have a better idea of just how much trash volunteers picked up by Monday.

