Young Grovetown Warriors leading the way

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Regardless of the results it’s good to see Grovetown looking better. There are just a dozen seniors and a handful of juniors leading the Warriors into battle about 70 percent of the team are freshman and sophomores. One of the stand-out juniors Marcus Washington Jr. is already committed to play at Georgia and he’s ready to rewrite history.

“Trying to change the narrative that we’re not the same Grovetown from past years and that we’re better than what everyone leads us to believe so just that we are here we’re here to stay and we’re here to play some ball,” said Marcus Washington Junior, Corner back, safety and wide receive.

They say it’s been fun to watch their team grow.

“Especially to be at that level where it’s all coming together finally...yeah,” said Joseph Jean, running back.

Their coaches preach discipline, accountability and the ability to overcome adversity. And their players are buying in and stepping up as internal leaders.

“All the incoming freshman, sophomore, juniors like to be a guy they can look up to and if they don’t know how to do something I feel like they can ask me I’ll lead them in the right direction,” said Cardelle Rodoulph, running back wide receiver.

They describe their team as a brotherhood.

“We play for each other not anybody else cause no none’s on or side and we’re just a big family, we love each other to death and we’ll go to war with each other,” said Washington.

And that’s exactly what they do every Friday enter the war zone.

“We have a lot to prove a lot of good young kids coming up just ready to make a difference and show people that we are,” said Zaindon Gunn, quarterback and corner safety.

