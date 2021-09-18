Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night shots were fired in the parking lot of Swainsboro High School football stadium.

The shots were fired in a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the stadium. Witnesses say a car drove off and fired shots from the vehicle. There are no reported injuries.

Emanuel County law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

