Advertisement

Shots fired at Swainsboro High School football stadium

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night shots were fired in the parking lot of Swainsboro High School football stadium.

The shots were fired in a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the stadium. Witnesses say a car drove off and fired shots from the vehicle. There are no reported injuries.

Emanuel County law enforcement and emergency personnel are on scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

MORE: | Augusta city leader reacts to downtown nightclub shooting

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Edgefield teen, Sylvania woman die in separate local crashes
Helicopter crash
Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Georgia forest

Latest News

Grovetown Warriors
Grovetown Warriors building momentum with new coach
Arts in the Heart
Addressing COVID-19 concerns as Arts City Festival kicks off
Jack Greenway
Jackets player Jack Greenway retires after heart condition diagnosis
Jack Greenway
Jack Greenway