Richmond County Deputy passes away from Covid-19

Corporal Gregory Campbell
Corporal Gregory Campbell(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a recent wave of first responders being affected by Covid-19, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recorded its second line of duty death attributed to COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says Corporal Gregory Campbell passed away today due to complications of COVID-19.

Local law enforcement fighting its own battle against COVID-19

The department says Cpl. Campbell was a dedicated member of the Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He was hired in March of 2007 and promoted to Corporal in April 2021 and assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

In a statement the Sheriff’s Office says:

On behalf of Sheriff Roundtree and the entire Sheriff’s Office, we offer our prayers and condolences to the family of Cpl. Campbell. We want to remind all of our employees and the public to continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of this virus which has taken another life of one of our own.

