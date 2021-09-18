Former Jacket player Jack Greenway shares high school football journey

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every team has to deal with injuries though it’s not often the case that they’re career ending. Jack Greenway had a similar dream as every athlete. Play ball college ball for a D-1 school. But like many of our dreams his was cut short.

“It was like something had just gotten ripped away from me so quickly,” said Greenway. “I guess God just didn’t have that in store for me. He’s got something better.”

Jack was diagnosed with a rare heart condition in sixth grade.

“I was always told form the start that this could happen if I were to keep doing this,” he said.

He was told this wouldn’t affect him until later in his life. A recent MRI before the first game of the year brought back a heartbreaking result.

”I looked at her and I just started breaking down and I was like man really?” he said.

In his last season with his teammates a senior, a team captain, and a recent Wofford committ Jack was sidelined for good.

“We lost Jack Greenway as an offensive lineman but even more we lost him as a leader in the locker room which is hard to overcome,” said Jim Bob Bryant, head football coach North Augusta High School.

Jack worked his way as a junior with zero college offers to a senior leader with 6 D-1 offers. For head coach Bryant sometimes these things happen for a reason.

“The bond between a coach and a player is strong anyway but something like this really pulls you together,” he said.

Standing hand-in-hand on the sideline reminding every single teammate why they’re on the field.

“I would say have fun every Friday night because you don’t know how long its going to last,” said Greenway.

