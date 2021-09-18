Fans gear up at Border Bash for one of college football’s biggest rivalries

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - College football’s biggest rivalries are facing off once again across the river region. Saturday the Georgia Bull Dogs will face off the South Carolina Gamecocks. The teams are preparing for their big day tomorrow and we caught up with fans today.

After a year off the Border Bash made its return to SRP Park. Gamecocks and Bulldogs fans young and old put aside their differences for a night of fun and charity.

“The music’s great. Everyone’s been really nice and fun, so it’s a good time,” said Alex Smith, UGA fan.

Live bands performed on stage along with the Gamecock cheerleaders. Up on the concourse plenty of USC and UGA gear to load up on ahead of the game. And on the field the Augusta West Dance Company put on a football themed show.

“I’m most excited to express my dancing. I’m really excited,” said Quinn Shealy, Augusta West Dance Company.

This is the 26th annual Border Bash but just the second time it’s been at SRP Park. Regulars of the event love the new location.

“It was good when it was down by the river. I went down there quite a few times. But I think the parking over here at SRP is a lot better,” said Lee Byrd, USC fan.

Money raised from Border Bash goes towards children’s hospitals in the CSRA. The event has raised almost a million dollars over the years.

“All I can say is go Cocks,” said Byrd.

“Georgia by a field goal,” said Logan Hargroves.

So no matter which team you think will win everyone came together for one night of celebration.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.