Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Not a washout the next few days, but isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon hours through Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning stayed near 70 with patchy areas of dense fog and mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon into the evening. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some patchy dense fog will be possible as well. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks a littler wetter than the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.

Isolated showers and storms this weekend with better rain chances by the start of the work week.
A cold front moves through later next week and finally cuts off rain chances and drops humidity again. The front should move through late Wednesday. Below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday next week with plenty of sunshine. Keep it here for updates.

Seasonal highs through Sunday with slightly below average highs for the start of the work week.
