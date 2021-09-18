Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few isolated showers will be possible this evening but most locations should remain dry. Temperatures will continue to fall into the low low 70s by tomorrow morning along with the chance for some patchy dense fog. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected Sunday afternoon with temperatures returning to the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

The first half of next week looks to be a littler wetter than the weekend. More widespread rainfall will be possible Monday afternoon with more showers expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 80s with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front moves through later next week and finally cuts off rain chances and drops humidity again. The front should move through late Wednesday. Below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday next week with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to stay in the low 80s with overnight temperatures in the mid 50! Keep it here for updates.

