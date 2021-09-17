Advertisement

Two charged, four injured in Augusta night club shooting incident

SumYung Ho nigh tclub located in downtown Augusta.
SumYung Ho nigh tclub located in downtown Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people have been charged for an Augusta night club shooting that left four victims with injures this morning.

At 2:05 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 519 Broad St, Sumyung Ho Night Club, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located four victims who had been shot.

The first victim was Jerome Stroud who was the club’s Security Guard and was shot in the left foot. The second victim was Larry Latham who was struck in the left foot. The third victim was Trudale Foster who was grazed on the right foot and right thigh and the fourth victim was Jamal Lee who was struck in the right foot.

All victims were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and their investigation led to the arrests of two subjects for this incident, Kameron Jones and Bertram Owen.

Both subjects were charged with aggravated assault and Owen was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

