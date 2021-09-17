Thieves again ransack unlocked cars in Columbia County

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves continue to target unlocked cars in Columbia County neighborhoods, a couple of weeks after a first spree was reported.

In the latest incident, two people entered several unlocked vehicles in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

They took money, wallets and a gun.

They took items similar to what a group of four thieves took on Sept. 5 in a similar spree in the Evans area.

On that morning, they entered eight unlocked vehicles between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to deputies.

These are two of four suspected thieves who got into unlocked cars in Evans and stole two, according to Columbia County deputies. (WRDW)

Victims reported that it happened in neighborhoods off Hardy McManus Road, including Stratford.

Cash, credit cards, phones, wallets and a gun were among the items taken from the vehicles, according to victims. Other vehicles were ransacked without anything being taken.

Deputies released photos of two of the suspects but said other video footage showed a total of four.

Deputies said the thieves arrived in Columbia County in a vehicle stolen in Rock Hill, S.C.

That vehicle was recovered in the parking lot of Journey Church.

Deputies stressed that they aren’t classifying the incident as break-ins because all the cars were unlocked.

“We have preached and preached about securing vehicles and not leaving valuables and keys inside,” Maj. Steve Morris said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.