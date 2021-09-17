Advertisement

Schools release COVID totals in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school districts for Richmond and Columbia counties have released their COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Sept. 17. Here are the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 1 positive student, 13 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hains, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 2 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Monte Sano, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Warren Road, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 7 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 5 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Freedom Park, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Langford, 5 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 46 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 7 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 7 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 3 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 15 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 7 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 2 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive student, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Euchee Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 7 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Martinez, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • River Ridge, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Riverside, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Lakeside, 5 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 2 positive employees

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Edgefield teen, Sylvania woman die in separate local crashes
Helicopter crash
Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Georgia forest

Latest News

Emergency room sign
2-state region still in the grip of COVID pandemic’s delta surge
Monoclonal antibody treatment
Monoclonal antibody supplies limited in S.C. due to nationwide shortage
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding...
SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate
SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate
SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate