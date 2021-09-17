Advertisement

Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district on Tuesday released its latest weekly COVID-19 statistics, while districts in Richmond and Columbia counties released theirs on Friday for the week ending Sept. 17.

Aiken County Public Schools

The statistics show the 22,956-student Aiken County still has thousands of kids in quarantine — 4,725 in this report. However, there are 91 fewer COVID-positive students and five fewer COVID-positive employees than in the previous week.

Here are the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 1 positive student, 13 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hains, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 2 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Monte Sano, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Warren Road, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 7 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 5 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Freedom Park, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Langford, 5 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 46 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 7 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 7 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 3 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 15 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 7 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 2 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive student, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Euchee Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 7 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Martinez, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • River Ridge, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Riverside, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Lakeside, 5 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 2 positive employees

These were the shelves on Sept. 20, 2021, at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
Local blood bank has critical need of donors, especially Type O
DHEC calls Pfizer news 'encouraging' but says there's still work to do
From left: John Henry Williams III, Gregory Williams and Stephen Jones.
‘We still have to show up every day’: COVID hitting 1st responders
I-TEAM: Analyzing local trends for COVID in kids
DHEC calls Pfizer news ‘encouraging’ but says there’s still work to do
