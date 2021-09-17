Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district on Tuesday released its latest weekly COVID-19 statistics, while districts in Richmond and Columbia counties released theirs on Friday for the week ending Sept. 17.
Aiken County Public Schools
The statistics show the 22,956-student Aiken County still has thousands of kids in quarantine — 4,725 in this report. However, there are 91 fewer COVID-positive students and five fewer COVID-positive employees than in the previous week.
Here are the numbers:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 1 positive student, 13 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Hains, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 2 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Monte Sano, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tobacco Road, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Warren Road, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 7 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 5 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- Freedom Park, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
- Langford, 5 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 46 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 7 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Academy of Richmond County, 7 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 3 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
- Cross Creek, 15 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 7 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside, 2 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive student, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- ESchool, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
- Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Euchee Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Lewiston, 7 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Martinez, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- North Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
- River Ridge, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Riverside, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees
- South Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 2 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Grovetown, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Lakeside, 5 positive students, 1 positive employee
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 2 positive employees
