Schools release COVID stats in Aiken, Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district on Tuesday released its latest weekly COVID-19 statistics, while districts in Richmond and Columbia counties released theirs on Friday for the week ending Sept. 17.

Aiken County Public Schools

The statistics show the 22,956-student Aiken County still has thousands of kids in quarantine — 4,725 in this report. However, there are 91 fewer COVID-positive students and five fewer COVID-positive employees than in the previous week.

Here are the numbers:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,093 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 5 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Garrett, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 1 positive student, 13 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Hains, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 2 positive students, 28 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 1 positive student, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 5 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Meadowbrook, 2 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Monte Sano, 4 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Warren Road, 2 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 7 positive students, 15 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Willis Foreman, 5 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 7 positive students, 70 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 4 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Freedom Park, 6 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 6 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 1 positive student, 10 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Langford, 5 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 6 positive students, 35 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 3 positive students, 46 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 6 positive students, 13 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 7 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 7 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

A.R. Johnson, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 3 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 15 positive students, 18 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 11 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 7 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 6 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 10 positive students, 11 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 4 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 2 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive student, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 2 positive students, 8 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 3 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,503 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee

Blue Ridge, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 7 positive students, 1 positive employee

Euchee Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees

Lewiston, 7 positive students, 2 positive employees

Martinez, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee

River Ridge, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees

Riverside, 4 positive students, 1 positive employees

South Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 2 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 6 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 9 positive students, 2 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 13 positive students, 2 positive employees

Grovetown, 8 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 6 positive students, 1 positive employee

Lakeside, 5 positive students, 1 positive employee

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

2 positive employees

