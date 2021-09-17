Richmond County teens set high point as Ga. SAT scores climb
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fourth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT.
And as they did so, the Richmond County School System Class of 2021 posted the highest SAT evidence-based reading and writing scores since the school system began tracking SAT data in 2002.
The class also had the highest SAT math mean score since 2016-2017. The SAT is used as a predictor for college and career readiness and as a measure of student achievement.
The Georgia Department of Education reported an overall increase of 20 points on SAT math scores, while Richmond County saw a 23-point increase.
In evidence-based reading and writing, the Georgia Department of Education reported an overall increase of 14 points, while Richmond County seniors saw a 20-point increase.
“Our students and teachers worked hard throughout the pandemic and transitions of last year,” Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said in statement. “Their commitment paid off.”
Fewer Richmond County seniors took the SAT last year, which is consistent with lower numbers of SAT test takers across the state and country.
The Georgia Department of Education attributed the lower numbers of test takers to the impacts of the pandemic – including the cancellation of some test registrations and closure of some test centers in 2020 – and the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions.
Richmond County had 455 test takers. Their total mean score was 1000.57142857139, while their evidence-based reading and writing mean score was 512.879120879079 and their math mean score was 487.692307692275.
Other CSRA districts’ results include:
|District
|SAT test takers
|Total score mean
|Evidence-based reading and writing mean
|Math mean
|Burke County
|60
|1047.5
|543.4999999999
|504
|Columbia County
|101
|1049.603960396
|541.1881188118
|508.4158415841
|Emanuel County
|81
|983.580246913493
|499.50617283943
|484.074074074063
|Glascock County
|20
|996.5
|498.5
|498
|Jefferson County
|79
|899.3670886075
|456.9620253164
|442.4050632911
|Lincoln County
|28
|1020.3571428571
|517.1428571428
|503.2142857142
|McDuffie County
|52
|975.3846153846
|505.5769230769
|469.8076923076
|Screven County
|25
|1118
|562
|555.9999999999
|Washington County
|46
|981.5217391304
|511.7391304347
|469.7826086956
|Wilkes County
|52
|962.8846153846
|486.7307692307
|476.1538461538
