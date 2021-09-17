Richmond County teens set high point as Ga. SAT scores climb

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the fourth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT.

And as they did so, the Richmond County School System Class of 2021 posted the highest SAT evidence-based reading and writing scores since the school system began tracking SAT data in 2002.

The class also had the highest SAT math mean score since 2016-2017. The SAT is used as a predictor for college and career readiness and as a measure of student achievement.

The Georgia Department of Education reported an overall increase of 20 points on SAT math scores, while Richmond County saw a 23-point increase.

In evidence-based reading and writing, the Georgia Department of Education reported an overall increase of 14 points, while Richmond County seniors saw a 20-point increase.

“Our students and teachers worked hard throughout the pandemic and transitions of last year,” Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw said in statement. “Their commitment paid off.”

Fewer Richmond County seniors took the SAT last year, which is consistent with lower numbers of SAT test takers across the state and country.

The Georgia Department of Education attributed the lower numbers of test takers to the impacts of the pandemic – including the cancellation of some test registrations and closure of some test centers in 2020 – and the temporary waiver of SAT/ACT score requirements for University System of Georgia admissions.

Richmond County had 455 test takers. Their total mean score was 1000.57142857139, while their evidence-based reading and writing mean score was 512.879120879079 and their math mean score was 487.692307692275.

Other CSRA districts’ results include:

District SAT test takers Total score mean Evidence-based reading and writing mean Math mean Burke County 60 1047.5 543.4999999999 504 Columbia County 101 1049.603960396 541.1881188118 508.4158415841 Emanuel County 81 983.580246913493 499.50617283943 484.074074074063 Glascock County 20 996.5 498.5 498 Jefferson County 79 899.3670886075 456.9620253164 442.4050632911 Lincoln County 28 1020.3571428571 517.1428571428 503.2142857142 McDuffie County 52 975.3846153846 505.5769230769 469.8076923076 Screven County 25 1118 562 555.9999999999 Washington County 46 981.5217391304 511.7391304347 469.7826086956 Wilkes County 52 962.8846153846 486.7307692307 476.1538461538

