Grovetown Warriors building momentum with new coach

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night the Grovetown Warriors are looking for back to back victories. The team just got its first win of the season last week under a brand new coach.

Head Coach Cory Evans is super excited. He says his team is finally picking up some momentum and buying into the big things his coaching staff is preaching. And they say hard work doesn’t start on the field it starts in the weight room.

“Football teams are built inside the weight room like wins and loses are built right inside this weight room,” said Marcus Washington.

For the Grovetown Warrior’s it’s all about discipline, accountability and learning to overcome adversity. And Evans says they’ve done just that.

“This attitude they want to work harder this attention to detail the just the perseverance they’re showing since week one. You know it’s like we talked about earlier we could have packed things in but we’ve really come together as a coaching staff and as a team we made a few changes and we’ve gotten better week by week since then,” said Evans.

They’re a young team with just a couple dozen upper classmen. 70 percent of the warriors are freshman and sophomores. And the coaches say they hold them to a higher standard on the field, in the weight room, but even in the classroom and at home.

“Just watching these kids grow as young men I mean ultimately we want them to be great football players but at the end of the day we want them to learn to be good fathers, good husbands, productive members of society, good employees,” he said.

Continuing to push them and watch them grow.

“And our guys responded to the challenges that we as a coaching staff put in front of them and they’ve just been steady climbing and climbing and getting better and better and they saw some success last week but that’s just the tip of the iceberg there’s much more that we want to get accomplished,” he said.

There is definitely a lot more this team is ready to accomplish starting with a dub Friday night against Southeast Bulloch.

