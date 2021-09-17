GreenJackets player Jack Greenway retires after heart condition diagnosis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One South Carolina vs. Georgia game this week is North Augusta and Burke County. This game should be a good one, but there’s one talented player who won’t be suiting up for the Jackets.

Offensive tackle Jack Greenway will not be suiting up and running onto this field for this game Friday night and unfortunately for the rest of his career. It’s official that he has medically retired from football.

Jack was diagnosed with a heart condition when he was in 6th grade but now after getting an MRI before the first game of the year, he was told he can never play football again because this diagnosis could kill him. Jack has been putting in the work to become that top player not only in the CSRA but in the state, racking up several D-1 offers and recently committing to Wofford.

Jack is known as a leader, mentor and voted team captain this off-season before finding out he will never put his pads on again.

“I enjoy coming out here and appreciate it and learn the game in case I do want to go into coaching one day. It’s just taking every day how it is and how it comes now. I mean I’m not trying to have a bad day and I’m just trying find fun in whatever I do because there’s not much fun left to do,” he said.

Jack is still able to play basketball and baseball for North Augusta and says he will continue to do that. He says he’s not sure what his future in football looks like at the moment.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.