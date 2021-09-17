Advertisement

Fulton County board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential...
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential recount gets under way at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Reports from an independent monitor who observed election operations in Georgia's most populous county during the 2020 election cycle detail tense encounters with party election monitors.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By The Associated Press
Sep. 17, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia’s Fulton County have picked a former Atlanta City Council president to lead the county’s elections board.

They picked former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard for the job in the Democratic stronghold, which is under a state elections review.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger condemned the choice.

He said Woolard is bought and paid for by Abrams, who may try a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Woolard says her experience will help “confront the challenges we face as voters and public servants conducting safe and fair elections.”

Read: Reporters’ Q&A with Gov. McMaster on SC’s COVID-19 response
