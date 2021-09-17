Fulton County board gets new chair as Georgia reviews its elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Commissioners in Georgia’s Fulton County have picked a former Atlanta City Council president to lead the county’s elections board.

They picked former Atlanta City Council President Cathy Woolard for the job in the Democratic stronghold, which is under a state elections review.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger condemned the choice.

He said Woolard is bought and paid for by Abrams, who may try a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Woolard says her experience will help “confront the challenges we face as voters and public servants conducting safe and fair elections.”

