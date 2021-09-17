Deputies arrest Santee man accused of shooting estranged spouse

SANTEE, S.C. (WCSC) - A 51-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a fatal Santee shooting after a multi-agency search.

Richard Amous was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Amous is accused of shooting his estranged spouse at her home on Avacado Drive in Santee.

Witnesses called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday after hearing a loud pop. A report states witnesses then found the victim on the floor inside her home with an apparent injury to her upper body.

Amous was taken into custody in Clarendon County.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Elloree and Santee Police Departments and the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with dog and dive teams from the state Department of Natural Resources were involved in the arrest.

“This was an absolutely and undeniable senseless act,” Ravenell said. “There was no reason in this world to justify this shooting.”

