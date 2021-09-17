Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Mostly cloudy skies with patchy dense fog forming by early this morning Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s for low temperatures. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Very heavy rain across Aiken, Richmond, Edgefield, Columbia, and Burke County since last night. (WRDW)

Low temperatures early today will be back down near 70. Scattered showers and storms are expected again, mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. We are not expecting an all day rain like what we saw on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s today. Winds will be out of the northeast generally less than 10 mph. Isolated showers will be possible for high school football games, but it looks mostly dry as we get past sunset Friday.

It’s looking like a wet weekend for mainly the afternoon hours. I would have a plan B for outdoor plans in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. Lows early Saturday will stay near 70. Scattered storms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon into the evening. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms are expected again Sunday. Heavy rain looks possible Sunday that could pose a minor flood risk. Outdoor plans could be impacted by wet weather during the day.

The wet pattern looks to hold steady early next week with showers and storms expected again Monday through Tuesday.

