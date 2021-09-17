Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few showers will be possible this afternoon through sunset, but rain coverage will be isolated. Rain chances look very low after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Patchy fog is possible early Saturday with low temperatures near 70. Winds will be light overnight out of the northeast.

Lows early Saturday will stay near 70 with patchy fog around sunrise. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected to develop Saturday afternoon into the evening. Highs will be a little warmer in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Sunday looks similar to Saturday with morning lows near 70 and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected again Sunday. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Early next week looks a littler wetter than the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front moves through later next week and finally cuts off rain chances and drops humidity again. The front should move through late Wednesday. Below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday next week with plenty of sunshine. Keep it here for updates.

