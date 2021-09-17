Advertisement

Memorial grows for Barnwell police officer who died from COVID

By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is remembering one of their own. Officer Stephen Jones died from COVID on Sunday. He was just 35 years old.

There’s a memorial growing outside of the police department for Jones. Jones began his career in law enforcement as a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office after serving as a marine.

“He was dedicated to his agency, he was dedicated to his co-workers he was dedicated to his community, he gave 100 percent of everything he did and he was well loved and respected by everybody and it was my pleasure to serve with him in the short amount of time I was able to,” said Brian Owens, Captain of the Barnwell Police Department.

Barnwell leaves behind a wife and five children.

Barnwell’s funeral will be this Saturday at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Blackville, South Carolina. It will be from noon until 7 p.m. For more information, visit: Stephen Unique Jones’s Funeral Details | Ever Loved.

Unfortunately Jones isn’t the only first responder we’ve lost to COVID in the past month and a half. North Augusta Officer Dustin Beasley passed away at the end of August after a long battle with COVID. Richmond County Dispatcher Alex Brown died in early August, she was only 28 years old. Aiken Department of Public Safety lost officer Kevin Simmons. And Louisville Police Officer Kason Anderson passed on the 21st of August, just a few days before Screven County said goodbye to firefighter Chris Clifton. And these are not veteran officers near retirement they’re young. The oldest just 40, the youngest 28.

MORE: | Barnwell Police officer passes away from COVID

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
Investigators: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment
Monoclonal antibody supplies limited in S.C. because of nationwide shortage
Monoclonal antibody treatment
Monoclonial antibody shortages
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
Burke County middle schooler mourns loss of both parents to COVID
Burke County middle schooler mourns loss of both parents to COVID