Memorial grows for Barnwell police officer who died from COVID

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell Police Department is remembering one of their own. Officer Stephen Jones died from COVID on Sunday. He was just 35 years old.

There’s a memorial growing outside of the police department for Jones. Jones began his career in law enforcement as a deputy with the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office after serving as a marine.

“He was dedicated to his agency, he was dedicated to his co-workers he was dedicated to his community, he gave 100 percent of everything he did and he was well loved and respected by everybody and it was my pleasure to serve with him in the short amount of time I was able to,” said Brian Owens, Captain of the Barnwell Police Department.

Barnwell leaves behind a wife and five children.

Barnwell’s funeral will be this Saturday at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Blackville, South Carolina. It will be from noon until 7 p.m. For more information, visit: Stephen Unique Jones’s Funeral Details | Ever Loved.

Unfortunately Jones isn’t the only first responder we’ve lost to COVID in the past month and a half. North Augusta Officer Dustin Beasley passed away at the end of August after a long battle with COVID. Richmond County Dispatcher Alex Brown died in early August, she was only 28 years old. Aiken Department of Public Safety lost officer Kevin Simmons. And Louisville Police Officer Kason Anderson passed on the 21st of August, just a few days before Screven County said goodbye to firefighter Chris Clifton. And these are not veteran officers near retirement they’re young. The oldest just 40, the youngest 28.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.