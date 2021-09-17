Advertisement

Columbia County’s Sheriff’s Office gets ‘perfect audit’

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sherriff’s Office getting recognition Friday after receiving a perfect audit for the way they handle information. It all comes down to their “Terminal agency coordinator.” The TAC serves as a close communicator between the agency and state and today Georgia and Columbia County rewarded one of their very own after he helped them have a clean audit.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for doing a good job,” said Captain Paul Burks.

Burks has worn many hats.

“I’ve been a Columbia County for 25 years,” he said.

From a member of the GCIC Advisory Board to being fully committed to his TAC duties.

“My job was to educate and monitor our employees to make sure the compliance is being met,” he said.

For 13 years he has helped build a strong relationship between the Columbia County Sheriffs Office and GCIC.

“We have to maintain compliance with the state and federal laws that primary but secondly we are dealing with people’s information, criminal history, or drivers info a lot of personal information so it’s imperative that everything that everything is accurate and complete,” he said.

He says after a random in-person audit along with viewing many records the Columbia County Sheriffs Office had a 100 percent compliance audit so the Georgia TAC Association presented Captain Burks an award as TAC of the year.

“I’ve been the TAC here for 13 years this is the first perfect audit we got on a full GCIC audit,” he said. “The agencies here do such a good job on a day today.”

A job he says has helped make his duties a whole lot easier.

“You know they really deserve the credit they made my job easy they made me successful,” he said.

There’s a total of 770 agencies that received the audit and only six including Columbia County received perfect audits.

MORE: | Governor appoints new judge for Augusta Judicial Circuit

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Edgefield teen, Sylvania woman die in separate local crashes
Helicopter crash
Helicopter with 3 people on board crashes in Georgia forest

Latest News

Border Bash
Border Bash returns to SRP Park
Border Bash
Border Bash returns to SRP Park
Arts in the Heart
What's your risk of catching COVID-19?
Sumyung Ho Night Club
4 shot, 2 arrested at downtown night club