Border Bash returns to SRP Park

By Nick Proto
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night is all about fun and charity at Border Bash. The money raised goes to children’s hospitals across the CSRA.

Hopefully the weather holds up because there’s a lot going on Friday night.

The Augusta West Dance Company finished up their routine and are waiting for the USC cheerleaders to take the stage. They’ve also got live music, games, food, merchandise, and of course some friendly trash talk.

This is the second time we’ve had this event at SRP Park, and it’s really a perfect location for it.

As you can imagine there’s got a lot more Georgia fans in the house but everyone seems to be having a great time no matter who you cheer for.

If you don’t have somewhere to watch the game Saturday and you want to get out of the house you can head over to the plaza in Columbia County. They’ll have a 20 foot screen, food from Your Pie, Social Tap, and Zaxby’s pizza chicken and beer. Tough to beat that. That’s going to be at 7025 Evans Town Center Boulevard. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

