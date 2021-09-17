Augusta city leader reacts to downtown nightclub shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re heading downtown Friday night you may see more law enforcement out on the streets. That’s because the city says it’s upping security patrols after four people were shot at Sumyung Ho Night Club on Broad Street. There are two suspects - Kameron Jones and Bertram Owen. Both are charged with aggravated assault. Owen is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sumyung Ho Night Club is located between 5th and 6th Street, an area the city says it’s been working to redevelop for years.

Last year it was the name of this club that stirred up some controversy but after four people were shot last night people are talking again.

“It’s very unfortunate that we’re even having to talk about a shooting in downtown Augusta,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

A shooting that left four people with injuries and two people behind bars.

Broad Street is known to have a vibrant night life but a shooting is something that’s a little more rare.

“There was a time when conversations like this was somewhat the norm, but now that’s not the case,” he said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. When police arrived they noticed the first victim, the club’s security guard, shot in the left foot. Two other victims were also shot in the foot. And a forth was shot in the thigh with another bullet graze wound on their foot.

“It’s not the first shooting as a nightclub in our county and it certainly won’t be the last,” he said.

The two suspects Kameron Jones and Bertram Owen were charged with aggravated assault. In the arrest warrants police say the suspects shot “Indiscriminately” into the crowd.

Bertram Owen and Kameron Jones (WRDW)

With the fate of two strip clubs already in the air some businesses on the lower end were worried Broad Street renovation and development plans might push them out.

“Certainly this is not a lower end vs. central business conversation at all. Who ever wants to do well can do well, that’s the environment we’re attempting to create,” he said.

In light of this shooting and the Arts City Festival just a few blocks away, Richmond County deputies say they’ll have increased patrols in and around Broad Street this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.