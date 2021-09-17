Army Corps releases app for hunting areas at Lake Thurmond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials at the three Army Corps of Engineers reservoir projects on the Savannah River have introduced a new mobile application to aid hunters.

The free app will cover the Thurmond Lake, Russell Lake and Hartwell Lake areas.

The app’s detailed maps provide high-quality imagery and show contours of the ground level.

It also includes layers showing state wildlife management areas, corps management units, no-hunting areas and food plots to pinpoint areas to hunt.

Additional tools include measuring, drawing, layer list selection, clickable layer information, map sharing, map printing, orientation, and base map selection, according to Evan Brashier, conservation biologist and park ranger at Thurmond Lake.

While the information on the application is valid, the corps provides it only as “a representation of the various geographic information gathered from multiple sources.”

Users can find the application link at https://bit.ly/3zmNJeF.

For more information on hunting lands at the corps projects:

Also in the news ...

FREE FISHING: A free fishing day is coming up for all Georgia residents on Sept. 25. On this day, residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state, including lakes, streams, ponds and public fishing areas.

