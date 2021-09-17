Advertisement

Aiken High School student charged with assaulting principal

Aiken High School
Aiken High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 16-year-old Aiken High School student has been charged for striking the school’s principal multiple times.

The incident reportedly occurred while the principal was attempting to break up a fight between two students.

On Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., police responded to Aiken High, located on 449 Rutland Drive, in reference to a fight that just occurred, an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report states.

There, they spoke to Dr. Jason Holt who reported he intervened in a fight between two students. When he stepped in to separate the two, the 16-year-old student struck him multiple times in his left bicep as he was trying to get the student off the other student.

“Dr. Holt advised he was face to face with the juvenile offender and continued to give her commands to stop while she was striking him,” the incident report reads.

The fight was reportedly sparked by an argument between the two students that took place over social media.

The student has been charged with assault and battery in the third degree for the incident, Detective Jeremy Hembree with ADPS confirms. Public Safety has coordinated with the student’s parents for her to turn herself in to authorities.

