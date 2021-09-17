4 local teens to serve on Ga. superintendent’s advisory panel

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Four teenagers from the CSRA are among 66 Georgia high-school students selected to serve on state Superintendent Richard Woods’ 2021-2022 Student Advisory Council.

Throughout the year, these students will meet with Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom.

“Year after year, my Student Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make decisions that impact students across the state,” Woods said in a statement. “Getting to know these students and seeking their feedback and perspectives allows all of us at the Georgia Department of Education to make the best possible policy choices.”

Local students to serve in the panel are:

Elijah “Eli” Hardin Brown, Thomson High School, McDuffie County

Elizabeth Stupec, Evans High School, Columbia County

Jene Ramnarine, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, Richmond County

William Cashin, Davidson Fine Arts, Richmond County

