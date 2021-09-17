Advertisement

3 confirmed dead after helicopter crashes in Georgia forest

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ga. (AP) — A federal investigator says three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in a densely forested area in central Georgia.

Investigator Aaron McCarter of the National Transportation Safety Board told reporters Friday that the Robinson R66 helicopter scattered debris over a path 125 feet long.

He said two pilots and a passenger died in the crash Wednesday night.

The helicopter went down in the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge north of Macon during cloudy, rainy weather after taking off from Thomasville.

McCarter said its destination is still unclear. The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

