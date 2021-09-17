Advertisement

Cops offer reward, work to unravel mystery of horse trainer’s killing

Martijn Stuurman
Martijn Stuurman(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $25,000 reward is being offered for clues about the Spartanburg County slaying of a well-known horse trainer who’d recently moved to the area from Aiken.

“He’s a victim and he deserves justice,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office believes a person of interest in the case could be in the Aiken area.

On June 13, Martijn Stuurman was found deceased in his residence at 211 Aldrich Road in Chesnee.

Spartanburg County authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Prior to residing in Spartanburg County, Stuurman lived in Aiken County from November 2017 until April, when he relocated to Spartanburg County. He was an established figure around the Aiken community in the breeding and training of horses.

“We believe that there is a potential person of interest in the Aiken, SC area,” the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. “The victim Martijn Stuurman has ties all across the United States to include South Dakota, Maine and Massachusetts.”

A reward of $25,000 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his death.

Anyone with any information on the investigation are urged to contact Investigator Jon Guest at 864-503-4595 or jguest@spartanburgcounty.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.

