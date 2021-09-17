2-state region still in the grip of COVID pandemic’s delta surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina health officials on Friday reported 83 COVID-19 deaths in one day, finishing out a week when the state surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Palmetto State reported 4,777 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Georgia, with twice the population, reported fewer cases in a day, 4,133, but more deaths, 174.

As South Carolina passed the 10,000 mark this week, the Augusta area also marked a milestone, seeing the first confirmed case of the new mu variant of the virus.

No one knows exactly how that will affect the pandemic, which is still in the middle of a surge in cases fueled by the ultra-contagious delta variant.

However, if the pandemic keeps its current trajectory, the experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

Health experts concur in the two-state region.

“I wouldn’t say that we’ve rounded a corner just yet. Cases can certainly fluctuate at any time, and we may experience a surge again.”

One ominous development is a nationwide shortage of the monoclonal antibody treatment drug that’s one of the few therapies that can help people once they’ve been infected.

Here’s a look at COVID inpatient totals on Friday for hospitals in the CSRA:

Augusta University Health: 102 inpatients, down seven from Thursday. Of those, 94 are unvaccinated. The hospital has 44 COVID patients in intensive care, 43 of them unvaccinated. There are 39 patients on ventilators, 38 of them unvaccinated.

University Hospital: 142 inpatients, down 10 from Thursday. The hospital said 126 of its inpatients are unvaccinated. The hospital has 25 COVID patients in intensive care, 22 of them unvaccinated. There are 21 patients on ventilators, 19 of them unvaccinated.

Doctors Hospital: 80 inpatients, up four from Thursday.

Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center: 11 inpatients, down three from Thursday. The hospital has seven COVID patients in intensive care.

