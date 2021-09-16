Advertisement

US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting.

But the agency struck a neutral tone in reviewing the data and discussing the rationale for boosters. That careful approach is notable given that White House officials have been previewing a booster campaign that they hoped to begin next week.

Pfizer is making the argument that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The drugmaker is pointing to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer.

The U.S. already offers an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people with severely weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
SLED says Alex Murdaugh planned his own shooting
Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Shemp and Petey’s Bistro
Local business shuts down: ‘That’s the best way to fail, giving it your all’

Latest News

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021
Thousands of migrants have gathered at a US southern border bridge.
Mayor says thousands of migrants gathered at US southern border bridge
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
LIVE: Biden remarks on economy, middle class
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Small agency, big job: Biden tasks OSHA with vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Biden touts vaccine requirement