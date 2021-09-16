Teen dies in fatal Edgefield Highway crash

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that claimed the life of an Edgefield teenager.

The collision occurred this afternoon at 12:58 p.m. in the 3100 block of Edgefield Highway in Trenton, South Carolina.

Trenton, South Carolina is in Edgefield County but the accident occurred in Aiken County since Trenton is on the border of the Edgefield Aiken County line.

A 2004 Chevrolet truck occupied by two teenagers was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the trailer of a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi-truck. The restrained driver of the Chevrolet truck, identified as 18-year-old Timothy J. Fay. He was pronounced dead on the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry.

His passenger was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing with the investigation.

