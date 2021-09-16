Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of well-known Aiken horse trainer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office believes a person of interest in the death of a well-known horse trainer and breeder could be in the Aiken area.

On June 13, Martijn Stuurman was found deceased in his residence at 211 Aldrich Road in Chesnee, S.C. Spartanburg County authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Prior to residing in Spartanburg County, Stuurman lived in Aiken County from Nov. 2017 until April, when he relocated to Spartanburg County. He was an established figure around the Aiken community in the breeding and training of horses.

“We believe that there is a potential person of interest in the Aiken, SC area,” the Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. “The victim Martijn Stuurman has ties all across the United States to include South Dakota, Maine and Massachusetts.”

A reward of $25,000 has been offered for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for his death.

Anyone with any information on the investigation are urged to contact Inv. Jon Guest at (864) 503-4595 or jguest@spartanburgcounty.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.

