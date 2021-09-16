Advertisement

Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

(AP) - Ryan Braun has announced his retirement. Braun is the Milwaukee Brewers’ home run leader whose production was slowed by injuries during the second half of his 14-year career.

Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. The 2011 NL MVP made it official Tuesday in a video the Brewers posted on Twitter. Braun had 352 homers and last played in 2020.

He was one of baseball’s best hitters from 2007-12, but was never the same after he was suspended midway through the 2013 season for using performance-enhancing drugs.

