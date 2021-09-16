Advertisement

SC AG joins 24-state coalition demanding President Biden drop vaccine mandate

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and 23 other attorneys generals are demanding President Joe Biden drop his vaccine mandate.

The coalition of Attorney Generals sent a letter to President Biden Thursday, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

“Regardless of how you feel about vaccines, President Biden’s edict is illegal and if the administration doesn’t change course we’ll pursue every legal option to strike it down,” Attorney General Wilson said. “I’m fully vaccinated and encourage everyone who can to get the shot, but this is a question of following the law. We think it will also mean fewer people will get vaccinated, which we’ve already seen in New York, where healthcare workers quit because of New York’s vaccine mandate.”

South Carolina was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Woman dies in fatal Mike Padgett Highway crash
State authorities say the man arrested in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh planned...
Attorney: Alex Murdaugh will surrender to authorities on charges involving alleged suicide plot
EXCLUSIVE: A 15 second video share with News 12's I-TEAM shows a fight between a mother and her...
Follow-up on day-care case: ‘No crime occurred,’ authorities say
File image
Edgefield teen, Sylvania woman die in separate local crashes
Deputies respond to a reported shooting at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and...
Augusta man dies after shooting at convenience store

Latest News

SAT scores
Richmond County teens set high point as Ga. SAT scores climb
Monoclonal antibody treatment
Monoclonal antibody supplies limited in S.C. due to nationwide shortage
Officer Stephen Jones
Funeral set Saturday for Barnwell police officer killed by COVID
Burke County middle schooler mourns loss of both parents to COVID
Burke County middle schooler mourns loss of both parents to COVID