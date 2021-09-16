Richmond County Schools getting technology to every student

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Richmond County can be on the lookout for Georgia Milestone scores. The district says they’ll be sending them home with students tomorrow.

Take a close look at this sheet. This is a sample test score results for the Georgia Milestone test that will be sent home with students for parents to look at. You can see how your child did in each category and you can scroll down and look at how they did compared to the school and state. The district is making sure every student is equipped to perform well this year with some new devices.

The Richmond County School System is working to make sure everyone is ready for the new Verizon Innovative Learning Program.

“As a parent this is 10 out of 10 with me. These are essentials and as a parent. I feel these should definitely be provided,” said Rhonda Askew, Richmond County parent.

As a parent of two being able to afford two devices was an issue. Next week every student and teacher at A.R. Johnson Magnet School, Hephizbah Middle School, Langford Middle School, Spirit Creek Middle School, and Tutt Middle School will get their own device with WiFi capabilities.

“Pencils and paper isn’t going to do it anymore,” said she said.

The district is hoping these devices can help fill the learning gaps with students scoring lower on state tests.

“This is as vital as electricity and water and our students need to be able to connect. it’s not just our students, it’s their families,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, RCSS Associate Superintendent.

Parents are expected to get this test result in from their student showing what the school and student need to work on.

“This will be the first time we’ve had our data in three years, so it is important but it’s an opportunity for kids to demonstrate their growth,” she said.

And growth is something the district has seen even through the pandemic. These devices serve as a solution to create an level playing field for every student in rural and low service areas.

“It is definitely their right to be able to have what they need to be successful adults and this one of them,” she said.

There will be a letter that’s being sent home tomorrow with students in the Richmond County School System. It goes over how to read these scores and what to look out for with you child. Make sure to reach out to your child’s school with any concerns.

READ THE LETTER:

RCSS Letter (WRDW)

Students who don’t get a device from Verizon will get one from their school. Middle and high schoolers in Richmond County can pick up their devices starting tomorrow.

