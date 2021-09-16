Advertisement

Panthers hope Gonzalez settles revolving door at kicker

Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez (2) tries for an extra point as New Orleans Saints...
Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez (2) tries for an extra point as New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Gonzalez missed the kick. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Zane Gonzalez will take over kicking duties for the Carolina Panthers when they host the New Orleans Saints this week.

The move comes after the Panthers abruptly parted ways with rookie kicker Ryan Santoso after just one game. Gonzalez is a 78% career field goal kicker and spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

The kicker position has been unstable for Carolina since Joey Slye began struggling in training camp and the preseason.

The Panthers brought in Santoso, who beat out Slye for the job. But that didn’t last long. Now they’re hoping Gonzalez can seize his opportunity.

