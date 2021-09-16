Advertisement

One dead in fatal accident on Mike Padgett Highway

Crews are working a car accident that left one dead in Richmond County.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene working an accident with a confirmed fatality.

The accident happened at Mike Padgett Highway at McCombs Road.

Deputies say the driver of the at-fault vehicle was traveling north on Mike Padgett Hwy at McCombs Rd when the vehicle left the northbound lane and traveled into the southbound lane, causing the collision.

Both southbound lanes on Mike Padgett Highway will be closed until further notice.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

