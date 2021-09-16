Local nonprofit celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off Wednesday. A local nonprofit is dedicated to improving the quality of life and promoting the wellbeing of Hispanics and other underserved populations in the community. We talked to the President of ALAS about what this month means to the Hispanic culture.

If you ask Dr. William Salazar, President of ALAS, what his favorite thing to do is chances are, he’ll probably tell you dancing or cooking. He might also tell you he likes to teach people how to do different Hispanic and Latin dances. Nevertheless, as native of Columbia, Dr. Salazar says he takes pride in his Hispanic culture.

“I think Hispanics and Latins have contributed to this country for many, many years. It is time to celebrate our culture, our art, our music, who we are as people, why we have contributed to this country,” said Salazar.

Which is why he says Hispanic Heritage month means so much to him and the Hispanic community.

“We have been colonized for years by many cultures. British people, Italians, Irish, people from Africa,” he said.

He says in the Hispanic culture there are three things they consider to be most important.

“Love, family and sharing,” he said.

And of course food.

“Food is very very important. We have a lot of plantains. In Columbia we have the Arepas which are very well known,” he said.

Along with different practices, music. And other celebrations is what he says makes the Hispanic culture so unique.

“We celebrate different festivities that are not celebrated here like Día de Los Muertos, which is a festival from Mexico,” he said.

But as unique as the culture might be, he says many people confuse Hispanics with Latins. Not realizing they’re actually quite different.

“People usually confuse the term. Hispanic are the people that speak Spanish. That includes people from Spain but excludes people from Brazil which they speak Portuguese. Latins are people that were born in Latin America that excludes Spain, but includes Brazil because it is a Portuguese colony but it’s in Latin America,” he said.

Though different both special in a unique way.

ALAS offers three free clinics at AU which includes a pediatric and mental health clinic.

Dr. Salazar says they’ll also have a Hispanic Heritage Festival on October 9th to finish out the month. It’ll be at the Augusta Common and there are games, songs, dances, and Latin food.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.alas-csra.org/.

