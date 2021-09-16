Keeping the doors open on local business: ‘It’s a challenge day to day’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Unemployment claims are up after hitting a pandemic a low. The latest numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor show 332,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week. That’s up from 312,000 the week before. The lowest number of claims we’ve seen since March 2020.

If you break it down to the two-state Georgia’s number of jobless claims actually dropped. But in South Carolina, the number of claims nearly doubled. The state reports it received almost 2,400 first-time claims compared to the 1,200 reported the week before.

It’s not the best news for many of our local businesses still struggling to hire a full workforce and keep doors open.

Ruth’s Family Restaurant on Washington Road had to close its doors at least twice during the pandemic. And they’re hoping they won’t have to close for good.

While some industries are beginning to see the light at the end of these pandemic woes others are still in the thick of it.

On the surface, things at Ruth’s Family Restaurant are running smoothly. The tables are full and the kitchen is busy. But Peter Garland says keeping the doors open has been a struggle to say the least.

“It’s a challenge day to day, you know some days it’s like okay I’m done, just lock the door, just walk away,” said Garland.

Though employment options are increasing statewide some industries are hanging on. At Ruth’s they’re biggest challenge has been staffing.

“And the folks that are the core, have been working six or seven days a week for months and they’re starting to get burnt out,” he said.

In a state survey of employers and job-seekers they found industries like food service and retail saw the most job loss. While administration, tech services and manufacturing saw the most growth.

“A lot of that is derived from the pandemic, you have a lot of individuals that have concerns related to the risk of that constant face-to-face interaction with people in person,” said Angela Swarts, Spherion Augusta President.

Spherion Augusta works with employers and job seekers. Swarts says the end of state unemployment benefits didn’t have the effects we thought it would.

“I think it has made a difference. Has it made a difference to the degree we all expected - no, I don’t think so,” she said.

As the pandemic continues peter continues to seek workers.

“We’re still need a couple more cooks and waitresses. And hope. We’re just hoping folks find that they can’t stay home anymore and they get out and get back in the job market,” she said.

Things are getting better but the Department of Labor says it might take months or even years before we see the job market return to some type of normalcy.

Swart’s advice for employers looking to hire is to be open to different skill levels and experiences, offer job training, beef up the benefits, and communicate your work safety and COVID protocols. She says hiring and signing bonuses are always a good idea.

