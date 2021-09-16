Advertisement

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ‘no chance’ he lands at USC

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, left, catches a pass as head coach Urban Meyer watches during an NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says ``there’s no chance’' he takes the open job at Southern California. He adds, ``I’m here and committed to try to build an organization.’’

Meyer’s name was immediately linked to USC after the Trojans fired Clay Helton on Monday. Meyer has found success at every college stop, building winners at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

He won two national championships with the Gators and another with the Buckeyes. He stepped down after the 2018 season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan convinced him to return to the sidelines in an effort to deliver a consistent contender in Jacksonville.

